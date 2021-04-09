Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,102 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Cigna by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Cigna by 110.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 349.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cigna by 117.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 203.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $238.25 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.84. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,399 shares of company stock valued at $34,096,430. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

