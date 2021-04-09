Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,410 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $151.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.61 and its 200 day moving average is $152.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

