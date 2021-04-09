Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after buying an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $202.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.07. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

