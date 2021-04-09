Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,514 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $203.46 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.82. The company has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

