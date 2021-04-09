Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,740 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $212.81 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

