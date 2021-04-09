Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

