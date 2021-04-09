Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $95.75 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

