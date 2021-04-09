Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. United Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $2,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $267.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $147.37 and a 12 month high of $276.15. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

