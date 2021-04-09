Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 104,872 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Newmont by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Newmont by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63,497 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

NYSE NEM opened at $61.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

