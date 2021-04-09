Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $130.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day moving average of $124.49. The company has a market capitalization of $161.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.47 and a 52-week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.