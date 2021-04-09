Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. United Bank raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,818,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 422,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,143,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 671.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after buying an additional 44,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.55.

NYSE EL opened at $298.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.31 and a 12-month high of $299.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.