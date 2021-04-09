Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.71 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $150.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

