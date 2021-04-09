Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.32 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after buying an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after buying an additional 392,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

