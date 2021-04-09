Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 122,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 37.0% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.