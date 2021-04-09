Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW opened at $66.84 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,372,113 shares of company stock valued at $81,135,176 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.