Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth $2,460,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Equinix by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Equinix by 63.1% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 10,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Equinix by 27.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.30.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $687.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $659.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $717.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

