Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.34. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $122.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

