Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,784 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,942 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,061,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

