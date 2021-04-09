Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.28. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

