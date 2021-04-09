Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,626 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

FISV stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.09. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

