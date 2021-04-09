Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,121 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in The Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $802,200. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

