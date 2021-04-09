Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,100 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,428. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

