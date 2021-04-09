Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,548 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 189,462 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 830.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 180,684 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $261.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.80 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

