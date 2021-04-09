Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

