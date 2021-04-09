Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.33 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.61.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average is $140.60. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

