Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.36 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

AIG stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

