Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.45 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

