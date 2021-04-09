Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.54 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

