Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,834 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,846 shares of company stock worth $52,521,473. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $145.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

