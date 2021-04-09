Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after acquiring an additional 287,342 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average is $86.64. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

