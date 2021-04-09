Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Illumina by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $403.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.44 and its 200 day moving average is $369.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,885 shares of company stock worth $6,463,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

