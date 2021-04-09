Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Illumina by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
ILMN stock opened at $403.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.44 and its 200 day moving average is $369.38.
In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,885 shares of company stock worth $6,463,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
