Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 97,852 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.11.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $125.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

