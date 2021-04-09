Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.