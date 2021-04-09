Everest Price Reaches $1.75 on Major Exchanges (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Everest has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00002982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $203.71 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.55 or 0.00287929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.85 or 0.00773602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,665.88 or 1.00218929 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00728588 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

