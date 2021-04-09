Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,635,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,290,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,119,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.28. 2,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,360. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $256.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.