Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.40.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,635,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,290,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,119,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
