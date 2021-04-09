Everest Re Group (RE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE):

3/31/2021 – Everest Re Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $287.00.

3/30/2021 – Everest Re Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $316.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2021 – Everest Re Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

3/24/2021 – Everest Re Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $316.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Everest Re Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $262.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everest Re’s global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy, financial flexibility and traditional risk management capabilities bode well. Consistent rise in premiums earned at its Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. Its Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market. It boasts strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile and effectively deploying capital to the areas that do, reposition portfolio by moving up fixed income credit quality. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting profit. Also, high costs inducing margin contraction concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year.”

NYSE:RE traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $253.10. 2,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $256.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.49. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

