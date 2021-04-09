Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.83

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.83 and last traded at C$15.76, with a volume of 32731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.50.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$92.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.54%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,729,700. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $412,400 in the last quarter.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

