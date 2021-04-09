EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

In related news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $671,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,641 shares in the company, valued at $848,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,174 shares of company stock worth $2,992,903. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2,546.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.43 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.