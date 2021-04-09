ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,919.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $2,919.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004663 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.31 or 0.00999294 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00018610 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.