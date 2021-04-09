ExclusiveCoin Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and $2,398.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004561 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.68 or 0.00900531 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00016923 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

