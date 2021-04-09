Expanse Market Capitalization Achieves $2.70 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $32,673.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,491.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.06 or 0.03559602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00383540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $639.04 or 0.01092533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.05 or 0.00477074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.36 or 0.00448538 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.46 or 0.00335877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00032223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

