Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $993.80 million. Expedia Group posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $8.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $13.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $174.57 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

