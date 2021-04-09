Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Increased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,883 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises 2.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,210,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.02. 70,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.43 and its 200 day moving average is $132.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.