Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,083 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Expedia Group worth $24,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Expedia Group stock opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

