Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) Shares Purchased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) by 3,724.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,746 shares during the quarter. Experience Investment comprises 1.8% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Experience Investment worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPC. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Experience Investment by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,717,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after buying an additional 1,566,269 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $3,047,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,626,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,885,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Experience Investment by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 371,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 146,780 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Experience Investment alerts:

Shares of EXPC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 4,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,525. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Experience Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Experience Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experience Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.