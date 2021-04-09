Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXE. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Shares of TSE EXE traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.82. 127,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$700.19 million and a PE ratio of 13.11. Extendicare has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$7.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.34.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 80.13%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.