Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.86

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.86 and last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 55378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.34. The firm has a market cap of C$701.99 million and a PE ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 80.13%.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

