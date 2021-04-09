Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $55.67. 514,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,899,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

