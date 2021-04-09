Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 3.4% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $235,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,391,344 shares of company stock worth $378,713,801 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.52. 261,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,830,541. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.59. The company has a market cap of $892.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.15.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

