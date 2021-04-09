FairCoin Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. FairCoin has a market cap of $3.86 million and $21,238.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 115.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005115 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00113517 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

